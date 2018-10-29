Vincent Yao promotion

Vincent Yao — the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle — will soon be in charge of 15 offices in North America (U.S. and Canada).

In 2019, he will get promoted to Director General, Department of North American Affairs, for the Republic of China.

After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in International Relations in Taiwan, Yao attended a diplomats’ training program at Oxford University, and was a Senior Executive Fellow in the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard.