Sterling Bank opens WA branch

Sterling Bank & Trust opened a branch in downtown Bellevue in September, expanding into the Seattle metropolitan market.

The 2,100-square-foot branch is located at 1100 Bellevue Way Northeast.

Sterling Bank provides niche loan products, such as the Advantage Loan program — which it says has been popular with the Asian American community. The recent Asian Real Estate Association of America loan officer rankings included six officers from Sterling in its top 20.

Sterling Bank currently operates in four major metropolitan locations — San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and now Bellevue.