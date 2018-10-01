New Chinese Consul General Donghua visits Seattle

The new Chinese Consul General in San Francisco, Wang Donghua, visited Seattle on Sept. 15. He met with members of the local Chinese community, including Bing Gung Hall, Gee How Oak Tin, Soo Yuen Benevolent Association, Ng Family Association, and others.

Wang attended a celebration of National Day (which is officially on Oct. 1) at Hing Hay Park, where flags for the People’s Republic of China and the United States were raised.

Wang was also the guest of honor that evening at a banquet at House of Hong. Several dignitaries were present, including former lieutenant governor Brad Owen and Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib.