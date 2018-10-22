Seattle artist Eliaichi Kimaro will be presenting the latest paintings in her encaustic mixed media series, “My Life in 24 Frames” on Oct. 23 at Columbia City Gallery.

There will be a brief talk where the artist will share the inspiration behind these paintings.

Kimaro is an award-winning filmmaker and artist. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards, art grant panels, film festival juries, museum exhibition planning committees, and advisory committees. She is a member artist at Columbia City Gallery and the Center on Contemporary Art Gallery, and a juried member of the City of Seattle’s Ethnic Artist Roster.