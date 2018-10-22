Mai Nguyen joins Seattle Goodwill

Seattle Goodwill has named Mai Nguyen as its new Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. Nguyen was previously the Athletics Director of Finance for Seattle University’s Athletics department, and the Chief Financial Officer for the Puget Sound Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Nguyen is the recipient of the Denise Louie Education Center 2016 Dream Award and ACLF Kip Tokuda Award in 2012.

Nguyen graduated from the University of Washington with a B.S. in Political Science and Government and Master of Public Administration.