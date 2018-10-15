King Co Exec appoints Khandelwal

Executive Dow Constantine appointed Anita Khandelwal on Oct. 3 to serve as the director of King County Department of Public Defense. She has served as the interim director since July.

“I listened to employees and stakeholders who wanted a change at Public Defense, and I am convinced Anita can best fulfill its mission to serve some of the most vulnerable people in our region — people who are personally affected by institutional racism, poverty, mental illness, and marginalization,” said Constantine.

Khandelwal served as the department’s deputy director of law and policy before she was appointed as the interim director. She joined the department in November 2015 and has been practicing law for more than a decade. She earned her law degree from Yale University.