Judy Lui laid to rest

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A service was held for Judy Lui on Oct. 20. Born in Canton, China, Lui passed away on Oct. 5 at age 66, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Lui grew up in Hong Kong and immigrated to the United States when she was in her 30s. She lived in San Francisco and New York before ultimately settling in Seattle, where she met her late husband Oswald Chow.

During her time in Seattle, Lui enjoyed a lengthy career at KeyBank and she became the brand manager at the Chinatown branch. Many of her KeyBank colleagues were at her funeral. Lui was also a very active member in the community and gave her time and talents to many organizations.

Lui is survived by her mother, sister, and nieces and nephews.