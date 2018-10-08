Japan Airlines service to Sea-Tac in 2019

The Port of Seattle announced on Sept. 26 that Japan Airlines (JAL) will bring nonstop service beginning March 31, 2019 between Tokyo-Narita (NRT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. JAL previously served Sea-Tac with nonstop routes to Tokyo from 1983 to 1992.

“Along with our joint business partner, American Airlines, we look forward to welcoming more visitors to Asia for business or pleasure who will experience Japanese hospitality from the moment they step onboard the aircraft,” said Tadashi Fujita, Executive Vice President of Japan Airlines.

The flight schedule is subject to government approval. Japan Airlines is the third airline to launch service to Tokyo-Narita from Sea-Tac Airport, joining ANA and Delta Air Lines.