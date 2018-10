InterIm hosted a celebration of the second edition of the late Bob Santos’ ‘Hum Bows, Not Hot Dogs’ book on Sept. 25. The event, held at the Wing Luke Museum, included a reading of an added foreword from Sharon Tomiko Santos.

‘Hum Bows, Not Hot Dogs’ is an autobiography of Santos’ experience growing up in the Chinatown-International District and insights about activism, gentrification, and more.

Bob Santos’ ‘Hum Bows, Not Hot Dogs’ book can be found online at Amazon.