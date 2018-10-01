Hua is new NWFF chief

Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) announced on Sept. 24 that Vivian Hua has been appointed as its new executive director. Hua joined the NWFF team in 2017, and in addition to leading design and marketing initiatives, Hua has produced numerous community programs at NWFF that center around equity, collective action, and coalition-building.

Board President Sudeshna Sen commented, “Vivian Hua is an inspiring arts leader. I am excited to see her lead NWFF in developing equitable relationships in our local community and advocating for equitable representation in the national film community.”

A writer, filmmaker, and organizer, Hua is also the Editor-in-Chief of REDEFINE, a socially-conscious, long-form music and arts publication she founded in 2004.

Hua holds a BA from the University of Washington in Sociology: Law, Societies & Justice.

She will begin her new role on Oct. 11th, succeeding Courtney Sheehan.