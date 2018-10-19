Help with DACA renewal application fee

The Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) and 21 Progress, a Seattle-based community organization, announced on Oct. 16 that they will provide assistance in paying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewal application filing fees.

The scholarship funds are available to individuals who have or previously had DACA status, have a completed DACA renewal application, and who reside, work, or study in the city of Seattle and meet certain income requirements.

DACA Scholarship applications will be available after completing an interest form at https://goo.gl/forms/Yf7uFcWHRLiVKWnz1.

For more information, call 206-829-8482, or go to 21progress.org.