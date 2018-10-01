Gee named general manager of Seattle Channel

Award-winning television producer and documentary filmmaker Shannon Gee has been appointed general manager of Seattle Channel.

“Shannon brings a breadth of public media experience, including more than a decade as a producer, photographer, and editor at Seattle Channel,” said Jim Loter, director of digital engagement for the Ccity of Seattle.

Gee joined Seattle Channel in 2008, first as a video specialist, then as a senior producer. She has served as interim general manager since February 2017, and during that time oversaw the development of strategic recommendations designed to expand the station’s reach and impact.

Previously, Gee worked at KCTS 9 public television as an independent documentary filmmaker, and as a print and web freelance film critic and features writer. She is the recipient of seven Northwest Regional Emmy Awards and numerous Emmy nominations.