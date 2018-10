The work of Korean-born, Seattle artist Eunice Kim was displayed from Sept. 7–29 at Davidson Galleries.

Internationally known for her signature dot-based imagery, Kim showcased an all-new body of work sourcing reclaimed wood as the material and inspiration.

When the artist and her husband tore down a dilapidated barn on their rural studio grounds, she fell instantly in love with the weathered surfaces of old-growth timber that comprised the building.