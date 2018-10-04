By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Delta has ended its only route service from the United States to Hong Kong, effective Oct. 4.

The airline previously operated six weekly flights between Seattle and Hong Kong — its only flight to Hong Kong.

Delta said this was a “difficult business decision,” and that Delta passengers can continue to reach Hong Kong from Seattle via Seoul Incheon on Korean Air, which is their joint venture partner.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific Airways said it plans to start daily nonstop flights between Seattle and Hong Kong on April 1, 2019.

Cathay Pacific is also a partner with Alaska Airlines, and it has its own route network in Asia.

Flight 857 will depart Seattle at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and land in Hong Kong 13 hours and 20 minutes later at 5:25 a.m. the next day.

Flight 858 is scheduled to leave Hong Kong at 11:55 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, landing 12 hours and five minutes later in Seattle at 9 p.m.

