Bridging Japan and America in the Pacific Northwest

By Sam Le

Northwest Asian Weekly

The Japan-America Society of the State of Washington partnered with the John Manjiro-Whitfield Commemorative Center for International Exchange and the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle to continue the efforts to bridge relations between Japanese and American citizens.

From Sept. 18–24, the 28th Japan-America Grassroots Summit hosted over 150 participants from Japan at 14 local cities in Washington state. The local sessions invited participants to stay with host families for local tours and community activities. The interactions between participants and the local communities was a key part of the summit’s goal.

At the closing ceremony emceed by KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa, speakers remarked on the importance of continued international relations between Japan and the United States. John Chelminiak, Bellevue’s mayor, shared how the long-standing international trade and the continued study abroad programs between Japan and Bellevue has played a beneficial role for the growth of the city.

Further, Courtney Gregoire, Port of Seattle Commission president, expressed gratitude towards the founders, staff, and volunteers of the Japan-America Society for their continued efforts in fostering key relations and partnerships between families, businesses, and organizations.

The next Japan-America Grassroots Summit will be held in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

For more information, visit jassw.org.

Sam Le can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.