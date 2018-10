Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) of Chinatown, Pioneer Square, SODO, Ballard, and University District met with Seattle city leaders on Oct. 15 to address the increasing challenges businesses are experiencing with drug dealers and users, public disorder, threatening behaviors, and crime toward customers and employees.

Councilmembers Bruce Harrell, Mike O’Brien, Lisa Herbold, and Deputy Mayor Mike Fong were among those who attended. Denise Moriguchi spoke for CIDBIA.