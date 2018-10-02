2 Chinese bishops participating in Vatican synod for first time ever

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two bishops from China were at the Vatican during the first week of October for a global meeting of bishops in the first tangible sign of the breakthrough deal between the Vatican and Beijing over bishop nominations.

Bishops Guo Jincai of Chengde and Yang Xiaoting participated, at the invitation of Pope Francis.

It’s the first time that bishops from mainland China have participated in a synod, the regular gathering of bishops at the Vatican to discuss pressing issues facing the Catholic Church.

Last month, the Vatican and China inked a deal over nominating bishops. Details haven’t been released, but Francis says it involves a process of dialogue, including to nominate candidates, but that he has the final say.