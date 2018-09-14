Suspect arrested in ID homicide investigation

SEATTLE (AP) — A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in the International District.

On Sept. 1st, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man bleeding from the leg near 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. The man, 56, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

On Sept. 7, officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South to investigate a domestic violence assault. The officers recognized the suspect’s name from a recent bulletin and called for additional units.

Police ordered the 48-year-old man from the apartment and after a brief standoff, he was taken into custody.

Homicide detectives interviewed the suspect and have developed probable cause to book him into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide and domestic violence assault.