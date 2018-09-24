Sept: Lena Hou sings national anthem at many events

Lena Hou is showcasing her singing talents and patriotism by singing the national anthem at various events this month.

Hou sang at the Washington State Republican Party’s annual dinner on Sept. 12. She also auditioned, was a grand prize winner, and performed the national anthem live on Sept. 13 at the Washington State Fair. This is the third year in a row she has won this contest.

Next up, Hou will sing at the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington’s Grassroots Summit’s closing ceremony on Sept. 23.