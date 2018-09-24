Sept. 16: Dr. Marguerite Ro named a winner of public health leadership award

Washington State Public Health Association (WSPHA)’s 2018 Public Health Leadership Award has named Dr. Marguerite Ro as a winner of this year’s award.

Ro is Chief of Assessment at King County Public Health. She has spearheaded and implemented health initiatives to achieve health equity among our nation’s most at-risk populations through better use of data, community engagement in policy and systems change, and building the evidence-based strategies to achieve health equity.

Ro obtained her masters and doctorate from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.

She will be honored on Oct. 16 at the WSPHA annual conference, held at the Wenatchee Convention Center.