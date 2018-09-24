Sept. 11: Evening with Jane Fonda and Jonathan Sposato supports One Fair Wage

Last week, GeekWire’s Jonathan Sposato and the Riveter’s Amy Nelson hosted a fundraiser and panel event, An Evening with Jane Fonda in Support of One Fair Wage (OFW). OFW is a campaign to eliminate sub-minimum wage for tipped workers. OFW believes by doing this, working families are supported. About 80 people attended and $60,000 was raised.

Jane Fonda is an actor and a long-time political activist. Her charity work has focused on youth and education, adolescent reproductive health, environment, human services, and the arts.