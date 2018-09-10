Seattle Channel wins Government Programming Awards

Seattle Channel won 20 Government Programming Awards, including 10 first-place wins, from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors at the group’s annual meeting in Philadelphia last month.

The first place AAPI winners include:

Susan Han, senior producer of City Inside/Out in the Public Affairs category;

Shannon Gee, executive producer in the Interview/Talk Show category;

Randy Eng, photographer and editor for his work on CityStream in the Special Audience and Public Health categories; and Norm Ohashi, senior producer of CityStream in the Magazine Format series category.

Other AAPI winners include:

Eric Liu, the host and producer of Citizen University TV in the Public Education category;

Devon de Leña, producer, editor, and student facilitator of Community Stories in the Student/Intern category; and Josephine Cheng, producer and reporter of CityStream in the Documentary category.