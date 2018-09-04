Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap is the new president of South Seattle College (SSC).

Seattle Colleges’ Chancellor Shouan Pan said, “Rosie’s commitment to SSC and student success, her passion for equity-minded leadership, and her sensitivity to people and attentiveness to the task position her well to lead SSC at this time.”

Rimando-Chareunsap is of Filipino descent — she has been with SSC since 2000 and previously served as vice president of student services.

She has a B.A. in English and Ethnic Studies from Washington State University (WSU) and an M.A. of Public Administration from the University of Washington. She also earned her Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from WSU.