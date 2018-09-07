ID homicide investigation

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police officers say the investigation into the death of a 56-year-old man is being treated as a homicide.

On Sept. 1st, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man bleeding from the leg near 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street in the International District. He was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Det. Mark Jamieson says the medical examiner is determining the case of the man’s death and officers were following up on leads, but declined to disclose if officers were looking a particular suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle Police at (206) 233-5000.