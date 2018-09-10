Governor Jay Inslee recently announced the following Boards and Commissions appointments

Here are the AAPI appointments:

Carrie Huie-Pascua as commissioner of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA). She is the former director at Yakima Valley System of Care. Huie-Pascua has a master’s degree from San Francisco State University and a bachelor’s from Central Washington University.

Abhishake Banda to the Dental Quality Assurance Commission. Banda is a dual-degree oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who earned his dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He is a member of the Washington State Dental Association, Seattle King County Dental Society, and Washington State Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

Angel Fettig to the State Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Disabilities and their Families. Fettig has worked with young children and their families for more than a decade. Fettig received her doctorate in special education with a concentration in early childhood from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.