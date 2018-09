Microsoft software developer Allison Farris will be representing Washington, D.C., in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 9.

The 24-year-old Taiwanese American graduated from the University of Alabama.

She’ll be representing women who have pursued a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and a career in tech.

Farris is pursuing an MBA and hopes to someday become a chief technology officer.