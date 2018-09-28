Taiwan will celebrate its 107th National Day on Oct. 10. Double Ten Day, as its known, commemorates the start of the Wuchang Uprising of Oct. 10, 1911 (10-10 or double ten).

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Seattle in conjunction with Philharmonia Northwest will launch a Taiwanese music performance: “Ilha Formosa (Music of Taiwan).”

Philharmonia Northwest is joined by Taiwanese choirs from Seattle, Vancouver B.C., and Taiwan to give a rare performance of Tyzen Hsiao’s Ilha Formosa Requiem for Formosa’s Martyrs, and soloists Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu (violin), Felix Fan (cello), and Angelo Rondello (piano) to perform Gordon Chin’s Triple Concerto. The concert also includes Shui-Long Ma’s portrayal of one of the most famous legendary Taiwanese Robin Hood figures, Liao Tian-Ding.

