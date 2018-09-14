Crazy Rich Asians star added to movie poster

By Staff

Henry Golding is cementing his status as a Hollywood leading man. His image has been added to brand-new posters for “A Simple Favor” — a Paul Feig neo-noir comedy that opened in theaters on Sept. 14.

In the new poster, Golding has been upgraded to first-name-only basis alongside Anna (Kendrick) and Blake (Lively) in a retro-cool poster that simultaneously evokes Hitchcock and Bond.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lionsgate flew the Crazy Rich Asians star from Singapore to Los Angeles on Aug. 31 for a last-minute shoot at the home of Lionsgate chief brand officer Tim Palen, an award-winning fine art photographer who has a studio behind his house. Golding was off to London the following morning for Crazy Rich Asians’ U.K. premiere.

The newbie Malaysian-British actor had no contractual billing on the movie—unsurprising given that when he was cast last summer, he had exactly zero acting credits on his resumé. But that changed with the Aug. 15 debut of Jon M. Chu’s groundbreaking film, which hit No. 1 in its first three weeks, and with a domestic total of $135.8 million (and counting) is the most successful romantic comedy in nine years.

Lionsgate was closely monitoring Crazy Rich Asians, and said the timing of its Golding-related marketing rollout couldn’t have landed more perfectly.

In addition to “A Simple Favor,” Golding has indie drama “Monsoon” in the can. In his third feature, from Lilting writer-director Hong Khaou, he plays a British Vietnamese man who left Saigon as a young refugee and returns to his home country to scatter his parents’ ashes.

