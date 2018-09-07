‘Crazy Rich Asians’ No. 1 for third week

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The glitzy romance “Crazy Rich Asians” topped the North American box office over Labor Day weekend, its third consecutive weekend in the No. 1 spot.

The Warner Bros. film added $28.6 million over the four-day weekend, bringing its domestic grosses to $117.3 million.

“Crazy Rich Asians” has now passed the lifetime domestic total of 2015’s “Trainwreck,” one of the last big studio rom-com success stories.

The shark thriller “The Meg” landed in second place in its fourth weekend, with $13.8 million, while “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” slid into third place with an additional $9.3 million, bumping it past the $200 million mark in its sixth weekend in theaters.

“Operation Finale” starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley landed in fourth place with $6 million.

And the John Cho-led computer screen mystery “Searching’’ performed better than expected in its expansion to 1,200 screens, bringing in an estimated $5.7 million through Sept. 2 and rounding out the top five.

The weekend closes out the fruitful 2018 summer movie season. Box office tracker comScore is projecting that the 2018 summer box office will net out with around $4.39 billion, up over 14 percent from last year when the summer didn’t even hit $4 billion. Year to date, the box office is up 9.9 percent.

The success of “Crazy Rich Asians” also propelled an especially lucrative August, up almost 30 percent from last year.