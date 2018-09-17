Claudia Li’s first runway show featured only Asian models

On Sept. 9 at New York Fashion Week, Asian designer Claudia Li showcased a cast of 35 all-Asian models in her first fashion week catwalk show.

She said, “It’s about representation within Asian women — there are so many different types of us, and we haven’t been represented in a diverse way. I just really want to show the personalities of who I am and who these girls are… It’s time to break free from that singular definition of Asian beauty.”

A few members of the cast of Crazy Rich Asians actually got to witness the show from the front row — Awkwafina was spotted grinning front row, wearing her own Claudia Li look.

Li, who was born and raised in New Zealand, said the collection is all about memories of how she grew up in New Zealand as an Asian woman.