Beijing Dance Academy to perform in Seattle

30 acclaimed members from the Beijing Dance Academy will be featured in the “China in Dance – 2018” performance presented by the American Asian Performing Arts Theatre (AAPAT) and the Seattle Huaxing Arts Troupe on Oct. 4–6.

The Beijing Dance Academy is one of the most prestigious dance schools in the world. aND AAPAT is a Seattle-based nonprofit dedicated to a mission of “Bridging Cultures and Communities through the Performing Arts.”

Hengda Li, artistic director of AAPAT, said programs selected for the “China in Dance – 2018” shows are the most classic and representative of Chinese classical dance repertoires.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to hengdadance.com.