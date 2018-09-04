35 years of Seattle-Chongqing friendship

A delegation from Chongqing, China attended a celebration on Aug. 26, marking 35 years of a sister city relationship with Seattle.

The event was held at the Seattle Chinese Garden, a five-acre traditional garden of pavilions, pagodas, ponds, and lush greenery — the only Sichuan-style garden outside of China.

Attendees sounded the gong and mingled with friends and supporters of the sister city ties.

Known as “The Mountain City,” Chongqing is the commercial, industrial and transportation hub of Southwest China.