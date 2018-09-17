2018 CIE/USA – SEA annual convention

The Chinese Institute of Engineers Seattle hosted its annual convention on Sept. 8 at the Westin Bellevue.

The event featured a special tribute to the late Edwin Mah “Ed” Lee — the first and only Asian American mayor of San Francisco, and Seattle native.

Jenette Ramos, a Boeing senior vice president, gave the keynote speech.

Rodney Ho, Yu-Ting Kuo, Donna Liu, Dr. Benson Shen, and Jonathan Sposato received Asian American Luminary Awards for their leadership, public service, and accomplishments in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Scholarship awards were handed out to Cindy Su, Henry Zhu, Gloria Shi, Jacob Zhang, Kenneth Ma, Kristin Yao, Yifei Chen, Erik Ma, Lara Yao, Connor Zhang, Kolton Zeng, Joy Matsuoka, Megan Lu, Shaoqi Wang, and Ziqi Chen for demonstrating their potential to become future leaders.