$1.7 million for senior centers

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced $1.7 million in awards for senior centers in Seattle on Sept. 7.

Twelve nonprofit centers across the city will receive awards ranging from $67,000 to $180,000 in 2019, including Asian Counseling and Referral Service, Chinese Information and Service Center, and International Drop-In Center.

“As our City grows less affordable, we must continue to invest in our most vulnerable residents, including our senior community,” said Durkan.

“Our senior centers provide opportunities for volunteerism, lifelong learning, transportation, and healthy meals. These investments will help our neighbors live longer and enhance their quality of life.”

For more information about local programs and services for older adults, call Community Living Connections toll-free at 844-348-5464.