Valedictorian Chu delivers speech

Ozelleona Chu graduated on June 12 as valedictorian from North Mason High School. She, along with three other members of the senior class, spoke about their high school experiences, before a full house of family and friends.

Her father told the Northwest Asian Weekly that Chu doesn’t easily give up on goals and loves to learn things.

Chu was vice president of her school’s National Honor Society. She will attend the University of Washington in the fall, and intends to major in biology.