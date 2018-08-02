The Aug. 7 primary election is just days away. We asked how local Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders can get involved in the political process, and why it’s so important.

Compiled by Ruth Bayang and Edison Wong

Northwest Asian Weekly

Dexter Tang

Civic engagement at its heart is about caring for our community. Whether it is volunteering on campaigns, donating to candidates, or spending time helping your favorite nonprofit organizations, every action — large or small — makes our community better. I encourage everyone to support candidates they believe in and volunteer at CISC, ACRS, or the many other great organizations that make our community better.

Nadine Shiroma

ACRS has a vital civic engagement program funded by local donors and matching funds from the Coulter Foundation, which has made a substantial contribution to AAPI civic engagement across the country.

Work with George Cheung of Seattle, and learn how to create a more equitable democracy. George was the first executive director of the Win Win Network in Seattle, a civically powerful network of progressive organizations.

Rosa Melendez

I am mentoring a few women of color to run for political office.

Jean Kang

At a time when we feel outraged yet powerless to make a difference and bring about change, there are ways to connect. There have been various events and programs around the Seattle area to promote political action, engagement, and empowerment.

“Community Conversation on Trauma Healing”

“Never Again” — A presentation and conversation examining Japanese American incarceration during WWII and how it relates to racism today.

“Seattle Indivisible Activist Fair” — Recognize Trump’s actions are a threat to our democracy. Come to the Activist Fair to meet local organizers and activist groups to learn where you belong. Leave feeling energized and empowered.

“Women of Color & Allies for Women of Color Candidates” — This event is for women of color and their allies to support women of color’s political leadership.

Jerry Lee

Since I’ve joined the Seattle Chinese American Citizens Alliance, I’ve become more aware of social justice issues. I believe we can make changes if we work together.

Sachi Madan

I’m the director for the Washington state chapter of BackPAC, which is a student-run political action community, that originated in Texas. I’ve definitely seen how this organization has engaged so many students in politics.

Anvie Gowrishankar

Do covers (of songs) with lyrics that are more politically related.

Alex Thai

Volunteer for my mom’s (My-Linh Thai) campaign! Or volunteering for any politician.

Jonah Egger

Personally, I feel like young people are already very involved politically, and everyone claims they are “woke,” and everyone believes their opinion is 100 percent right and stuff. I think it would be smarter to take their current passion for politics and teach them how to express, question, and argue their political views effectively through things like seminars or inclusive clubs.

Youngjin Ma

People care the most about building something up when they’re involved in the process. The issue is getting people involved, so providing incentive for an event with something that they can gain/benefit from is key (like if friends are going, or it’s convenient).