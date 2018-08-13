Seattle native plays key role in U.S. Navy mission

Lt. Cmdr. Francis Montojo, a Seattle native and Fairfield High School graduate, serves in the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor.

As a strategic weapons officer, Montojo is responsible for overseeing training, operations and certification of the submarine force with expertise in strategic weapons systems matters.

“I enjoy the people I work with,” said Montojo, who is Filipino. “Submariners are a very special group of people in respect to the skills and how close we become through adversity.”

Montojo draws from lessons learned growing up in Seattle.

“Commitment, perseverance, and looking out for one another has helped me to continue to push forward and ensure mission accomplishment,” Montojo said.