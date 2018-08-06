Peter Kwon appointed to 4Culture Board

The King County Council has unanimously appointed Peter Kwon to the 4Culture Board for the remainder of a three-year term to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

Kwon, a SeaTac City Councilmember, has been a King County resident since 1989. He serves on the Administration and Finance, Land Use and Parks, and chairs the Transportation and Public Works Committee.

Kwon has been active as a community resident as the program founder of the Neighborhood Locking Mailbox Program, a block watch organizer, and a volunteer yard work party organizer.