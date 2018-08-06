Asian Pacific Tours and Travel celebrated the opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 22.

The new location is at 614 South Jackson Strett.

Seattle Deputy Mayor Mike Fong, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scroggins, and Seattle Police Lieutenant Adrian Diaz were among the dignitaries who attended, as well as State Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Vincent Yao, the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle, and various Taiwanese officials.

The Taiwan delegation was in town to participate in the Chinatown and Torchlight parade.