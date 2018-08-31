Measles case in man who traveled to Asia

By Staff

King County public health officials confirmed on Aug. 24 a measles infection in a man who recently traveled to Asia. Before he was diagnosed, the man may have exposed others to the measles at Sea-Tac Airport and the Emergency Department of Harborview Medical Center. The man reportedly wore a face mask while he was ill at the locations of potential exposure, which may have reduced the risk to others.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the times listed was possibly exposed to measles:

Sea-Tac Airport: The man spent time at the international arrival area, customs/immigration, and the baggage claim area on Aug. 21, between 12:45 p.m.–3:50 p.m.

The waiting room of the Emergency Department at Harborview Medical Center on Aug. 21, between 2:20 p.m.–5:15 p.m.

If you were at the locations at the times listed and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick is between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, coughing, and red, watery eyes. Measles is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. Call your health provider if you develop symptoms.

For more information about measles and measles vaccination, go to kingcounty.gov/health/measles.

