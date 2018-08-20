Governor Jay Inslee recently announced the following Boards and Commissions appointments.

Here are the AAPI appointments:

Lori Wada as commissioner to the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA). Wada immigrated to Washington from Seoul, South Korea when she was 18 years old. She holds a BA degree from St. Martin’s University.

Kunal Walia to the Dental Quality Assurance Commission. Walia graduated in 2007 from the University of Washington School of Dentistry.

Kathleena Ly as the student representative on The Evergreen State College Board of Trustees.

Kaitlyn Zhou as student member of the University of Washington Board of Regents.

Vijay Patel to new Washington Tourism Marketing Authority Board. Born in Uganda and educated in India, Patel and his wife, Mita, founded their hotel company, A-1 Hospitality, in 1997.

Jannat Gargi as a member of Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors.

Gargi is the Head of Documentary Films for Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions, producing and managing a suite of films and series, including Academy Award-nominated Body Team 12.

Thanh Kirkpatrick and Ronald San Nicolas to the Developmental Disabilities Council. Kirkpatrick is a graduate of the University of Vermont College of Medicine, and holds a Master of Public Health in Health Administration from Loma Linda University.

San Nicolas is a native Chamorro from Guam. He has served as a senior lecturer with St. Martin’s University and its social work program since 2008.

Nirmala Gnanapragasam to the Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. Gnanapragasam obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Moratuwa in Sri Lanka in 1985. She teaches the geotechnical engineering courses at Seattle University.

Yanling Yu to the Medical Quality Assurance Commission. Yu is the co-founder of Washington Advocates for Patient Safety (WAPS) and helped to get state law passed to increase the transparency of all the state medical boards.

Gregory Baruso to the Washington State Citizens Committee on Pipeline Safety. Baruso is the son of a Filipino immigrant and a captain with the Port of Seattle Fire Department.