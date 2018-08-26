Former martial arts studio owner pleads guilty to child rape

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

RENTON, Wash. — Robert Morrison, who owned Lee’s Martial Arts studio in Renton and Maple Valley,

pleaded guilty on Aug. 16 to three counts of child rape and other charges for allegedly having sexual contact with some of his underage female students.

The guilty plea came less than a month before Morrison’s Sept. 4 trial date.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 21.

Police arrested Morrison in 2016. The investigation began when state Child Protective Services received a complaint that Morrison, who was 42 at the time, was engaged in inappropriate behavior with one of his martial arts students.

Probable cause documents allege Morrison had sex with the student at his Bellevue home when his wife was not home, and also in his studios in Renton and Maple Valley.

The prosecution is recommending Morrison serve 60 months for each of the four felony counts.

According to court documents, the terms on each of the four counts would run concurrently with each other.

Dan Katzer of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the state is also recommending Morrison serve community custody if he is released prior to the 60 months in prison.

Along with his sentencing, Morrison must also register as a sex offender and must not hold any position of authority involving minors.

Lee’s Martial Arts is a franchise business. There are about seven branches in the Puget Sound and other owners say they are not associated with Morrison.