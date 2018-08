On Aug. 12, BB6 held its first pop-up (a one-night restaurant) at Wann Yen in Seattle from 6 to 9 p.m. BB6 is helmed by Tiffany Ran, who has been a cook at popular Seattle establishments, such as The Walrus and the Carpenter, The White Swan Public House, and Miyabi 45th. Ran is also an award-winning contributor to the Northwest Asian Weekly.

BB6 featured a 6-course prix fixe menu of contemporary renditions of traditional Taiwanese dishes that Ran grew up eating.