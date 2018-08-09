Predictions and advice for the week of August 11-17, 2018

Rat — Choosing to make right what was wrong isn’t an easy task. However, there is value in the effort of doing so.

Ox — While a certain result is far from guaranteed, being able to steer the course gives you a measure of control.

Tiger — Don’t wait for somebody else to jump in and save the situation for you. You are far more capable than you realize.

Rabbit —Are your interests slightly out of alignment with your partner’s? It is not necessary to have everything in common, so long as you share similar long term goals.

Dragon — An unusual opportunity is not one to be passed up lightly. That is especially true the rarer the occurrence.

Snake — If you are not seeing the movement that you desire, you may need to break with tradition in order to nudge things forward.

Horse — Are you focused on the naysayers as opposed to those who support you? Don’t let doubt fill the space where confidence should be.

Goat — You know just what to say to jump to the head of the line, but thought should be given ahead of time to what you will do once you get there.

Monkey — Does it seem as though things are going better than anticipated? Much to your delight, it is about to get even better.

Rooster — A small gap now could widen later if nothing is done. While drastic measures are not needed, it would be prudent to consider your options.

Dog — Whether you are new to the scene or an old-timer, you must still put in the required time before you are able to get what you want.

Pig — Being able to see and understand both sides of the problem should allow you to come up with the most attractive solution.