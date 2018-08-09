AAPI candidates who advanced from Washington primary election

By Staff
Washington’s primaries are a top-two system, meaning the two candidates with the most votes advance regardless of party.
Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and voters had a deadline of 8 p.m. on Aug. 7 to have their ballot postmarked or placed in a drop box.
The following AAPI candidates gained a “top two” finish in Washington state’s primary to advance to the November general election.
U.S. House of Representatives
7th Congressional District
Pramila Jayapal (Prefers Democratic Party) 80.8%
State Senate
33rd Legislative District
Kun Wang (Prefers Ind. Republican Party) 25.3%
34th Legislative District
Joe Nguyen (Prefers Democratic Party) 27.7%
State House
33rd Legislative District, House Position 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson (Prefers Democratic Party) 65.5%
37th Legislative District, House Position 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos (Prefers Democratic Party)
uncontested
41st Legislative District, House Position 2
My-Linh Thai (Prefers Democratic Party) 41.6%
48th Legislative District, House Position 1
Vandana Slatter (Prefers Democratic Party)
uncontested
