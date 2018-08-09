AAPI candidates who advanced from Washington primary election

By Staff

Washington’s primaries are a top-two system, meaning the two candidates with the most votes advance regardless of party.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and voters had a deadline of 8 p.m. on Aug. 7 to have their ballot postmarked or placed in a drop box.

The following AAPI candidates gained a “top two” finish in Washington state’s primary to advance to the November general election.

U.S. House of Representatives

7th Congressional District

Pramila Jayapal (Prefers Democratic Party) 80.8%

State Senate

33rd Legislative District

Kun Wang (Prefers Ind. Republican Party) 25.3%

34th Legislative District

Joe Nguyen (Prefers Democratic Party) 27.7%

State House

33rd Legislative District, House Position 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson (Prefers Democratic Party) 65.5%

37th Legislative District, House Position 1

Sharon Tomiko Santos (Prefers Democratic Party)

uncontested

41st Legislative District, House Position 2

My-Linh Thai (Prefers Democratic Party) 41.6%

48th Legislative District, House Position 1

Vandana Slatter (Prefers Democratic Party)

uncontested