Woman survives crash that killed husband, 4 daughters

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help a woman with burial expenses for her husband and four children.

Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey, 61, died along with his four daughters in a Delaware highway crash on July 6. He was a native of the Philippines and U.S. Navy veteran who settled in New Jersey to raise his family.

Police did not identify the minors who died, but the GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/trinidad-family-tragedy-amp-support) said the daughters were Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and Melissa and Allison, 13-year-old twins.

Police say the mother, 35-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, on U.S. Route 1 when a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the minivan and another car.

No charges have been filed.