Yummy House Bakery

522 6th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

8:30 a.m.–8 p.m., Mon–Sat

8:30 a.m.–7 p.m., Sun

(206) 340-8838

Since 1998, Yummy House has been serving healthy Hong Kong-style cakes, buns, pastries, and drinks in the heart of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. One of their customers said, “I’m in love with Hong Kong-style breads and pastries, but since my mom is from Hong Kong, I have high standards — this place takes the cake!”