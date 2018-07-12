The Best of Chinatown ID — Kau Kau BBQ Restaurant

Kau Kau BBQ Restaurant

656 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104

10 a.m.–10 p.m., Mon–Thu, and Sun

10 a.m.–11 p.m., Fri & Sat

(206) 682-4006

Kau Kau Barbecue Restaurant was the first to offer Chinese barbecue in the ID over four decades ago. Kau Kau means good food in Hawaiian. Founded by the late Wai Eng, the restaurant is now run by his daughter. The barbecue pork counter (also for ducks, pork bellies, spareribs, and soy chicken) often has lines for take-out. You can order combinations or just one barbecue item plate or lunch box. Fortunately, its staff members work fast, and it disappears quickly. In addition to barbecue, Kau Kau is renowned for many of traditional Chinese dishes.