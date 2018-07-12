The Best of Chinatown ID — Green Leaf Restaurant

Green Leaf Restaurant

418 8th Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98104

11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily

(206) 340-1388



Green Leaf serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and it is famous for its fresh mango and papaya salads. Owner Peter Kuang said, “We receive high marks for our service and casual atmosphere. Customers enjoy our food, excellent Vietnamese coffee, and variety of Asian beers. We like to thank our customers for supporting us since we opened in 2006.” Its banh xeo (crepe-like pancakes) is a popular item on the menu. Green Leaf has two other locations — Belltown and Shoreline.