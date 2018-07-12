The Best of Chinatown ID — Dynasty Room

Dynasty Room

714 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104

Open daily at 4 p.m.

Happy hour daily, 4-7 p.m.

206-682-0297



The newest bar in the ID, Dynasty Room serves craft cocktails with special ingredients from the East and West. Its Wolf Temple Motif and cultural design has won praise from millennials and community leaders. A multi-purpose lounge, it has an intimate setting and events rooms where you can enjoy karaoke (for all age groups). Asian-style snacks start at $4. Dynasty is located inside the former Four Seas Restaurant.